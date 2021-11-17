Kajal Aggarwal to be replaced by Trisha Krishnan in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

As Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 will finally hit back to set after many hurdles, there is a strong buzz that Kajal Aggarwal has been replaced as she is reportedly pregnant. Reports suggest that the makers have roped in Trisha to essay the role initially played by Kajal. However, nothing is confirmed as of now, if Kajal is pregnant or replaced as she hasn't spoken anything yet.

If rumours turn out to be true, then Indian 2 will mark the third collaboration between Trish and Kamal Haasan after blockbuster movies like Manmandhan Ambu and Thoongavanam.

Indian 2, has been confronting plenty of obstacles since the beginning. Lethal mishaps on the sets, creation issues, and the pandemic have put in a difficult situation. However, the shoot hit a roadblock after an accident on the film's shooting spot resulted in the death of three crew members. Soon, after many months, the makers are planning to resume shooting in December. The team have so far completed 70 percent of the film’s shoot.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks simple & cute in the latest gym look as she gets papped post workout

Indian 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film Indian, which was released in 1996. Touted to be a political thriller and directed by Shankar, the film also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Vivekh in pivotal roles.