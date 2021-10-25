Kajal Aggarwal beats Samantha & Pooja Hegde as she bags THIS big milestone; Shares a video to thank fans

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actress in South Indian cinema and is known for her enticing looks and stellar performance. Kajal Aggarwal made her debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam, which got her fame and recognition and with Chandamama she set the box office on fire. Magadheera is the turning point in the career for Kajal as she delivered multiple blockbusters Daring, Mr Perfect, Maari, Mersal and others.

Kajal Aggarwal is very active on social media, from workout videos to family pictures, Kajal's Instagram is a mini-album of her life. The actress has marked yet another milestone on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram, by reaching 20 million followers beating Samantha and Pooja Hegde. To express her gratitude to the Instafam, Kajal Aggarwal shared a video, where she shared collage photos of her fans, which finally put to a beautiful pic of her.

Sharing the video, Kajal said this small clip is to convey her gratefulness for the 15M family on Instagram. She penned some happy words, which read, "Thank you for always having my back, my trusted 20 million family! I love you."

