Kajal Aggarwal believes ‘Behind every successful man is his wife’ as she clicks Gautam and we can’t agree more

The actress posted another picture with Gautam Kitchlu flaunting her baby bump. Sharing a picture of Kajal Aggarwal, he wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022." Kajal Aggarwal treated her fans with yet another intriguing post. She shared a picture of husband Gautam Kitchlu walking by the sea with her shadow following him. She captioned the post as, “Behind every successful man is his….Gorgeous (ahem!) wife , taking pictures !” Recently, Gautam Kitchlu shared a post confiming that the couple is expecting their first child. Sharing a picture of Kajal Aggarwal, he wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022."

The actress tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. The duo have been couple goals since. Their wedding and reception pictures went viral on the internet. They are often seen penning adorable posts on social media for one another. The actress is presently living marital bliss to the fullest.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film helmed by Koratala Siva has been titled Acharya. Jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film will see Chiranjeevi playing the titular character. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will also be seen in it. Mani Sharma has composed the music for film, while cinematography has been taken care of by Tirru. Acharya is scheduled for theatrical release on 4 February 2022.

The actress will also be seen in Brinda Master’s next. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film has been produced by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead and is slated to hit the screens on 25 February 2022.