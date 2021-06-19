  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh shower love on Acharya actress

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Actors including Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty shower wishes with beautiful throwback pictures.
3447 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal Birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday, today, on June 19. Social media is abuzz with birthday wishes from fans, family and friends from the film industry. Actors like Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh showered love for Acharya actress on this special day. Samantha Akkineni also launched a common display picture for Kajal's birthday on her social media accounts.

Keerthy Suresh shared a photo of Kajal and wrote, "Happy Birthday @MsKajalAggarwal. Wishing you a lovely year ahead. God bless #HappyBirthdayKajal #HBDKajal (sic)."

 

Rakul Preet shared a throwback picture with Kajal Aggarwal from one of the trips to a foreign country. She wrote, "Happppy bdayyyy @kajalaggarwalofficial. Wishing you abundance of joy and all things you desire (sic)."

Anushka Shetty also shared a throwback picture with Kajal and wrote, Happy birthday dear @kajalaggarwalofficial  wishing you an amazing year ahead#HBDKajalAggarwal.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Vishal, Rakul Preet Singh & other celebs wish the gorgeous beauty

Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly the most beautiful and popular actress in the South film industry. The actress is quite famous and carries a high fan base all over the world. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Kortala Siva’s directorial film Acharya. The actress will also be seen playing as a sister to Manchu Vishnu in Mosagallu, which is an international Telugu crossover movie directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. She is also waiting for the OTT release of the Tamil film Paris Paris, which is the remake of the Bollywood super hit film Queen, which starred Kangana Ranaut.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas made a strong case in easy to wear gingham checks
Happy Ram Navami: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty send their heartwarming wishes to fans
Kajal Aggarwal is shaken and Samantha Akkineni feels sick as they watch the documentary Seaspiracy
Kajal Aggarwal shares a photo in pantsuit & captions 'Unapologetically ambitious'; Samantha Akkineni comments
Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni: 8 Times South beauties boldly flaunted their bikini looks
Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and others shower her with love and wishes