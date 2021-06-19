Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh shower love on Acharya actress

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Actors including Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty shower wishes with beautiful throwback pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday, today, on June 19. Social media is abuzz with birthday wishes from fans, family and friends from the film industry. Actors like Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh showered love for Acharya actress on this special day. Samantha Akkineni also launched a common display picture for Kajal's birthday on her social media accounts.

Keerthy Suresh shared a photo of Kajal and wrote, "Happy Birthday @MsKajalAggarwal. Wishing you a lovely year ahead. God bless #HappyBirthdayKajal #HBDKajal (sic)."

Rakul Preet shared a throwback picture with Kajal Aggarwal from one of the trips to a foreign country. She wrote, "Happppy bdayyyy @kajalaggarwalofficial. Wishing you abundance of joy and all things you desire (sic)."

Anushka Shetty also shared a throwback picture with Kajal and wrote, Happy birthday dear @kajalaggarwalofficial wishing you an amazing year ahead#HBDKajalAggarwal.

Extremely happy to launch the birthday CDP of @MsKajalAggarwal You have been an inspiration to so many .. To a self willed, strong and beautiful soul Happy birthday #HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/dlnBsPEk1S — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 18, 2021 Also Read: Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Vishal, Rakul Preet Singh & other celebs wish the gorgeous beauty Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly the most beautiful and popular actress in the South film industry. The actress is quite famous and carries a high fan base all over the world. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Kortala Siva’s directorial film Acharya. The actress will also be seen playing as a sister to Manchu Vishnu in Mosagallu, which is an international Telugu crossover movie directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. She is also waiting for the OTT release of the Tamil film Paris Paris, which is the remake of the Bollywood super hit film Queen, which starred .

