Kajal Aggarwal is brunch to soirée ready in this sexy frilled Michael Kors slip dress; SEE PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal sure to knows how to take her fashion game up a notch up effortlessly. Be it dressing up with loads of accessories or pulling off a chic floral dress with no makeup, Kajal Aggarwal has always managed to grab our attention with her style statement. She keeps her fashion game on point in anything and everything. This time again, Kajal has treated us with a stunning look in a bright slip dress featuring frills. One can see, Kajal is brunch to soirée ready in Michael Kors slip dress and we can't get our eyes off her.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Kajal accessorised this breathable and easy to wear pastel dress with mini hoops. The actress kept it simple with minimal makeup and we are loving it. Kajal Aggarwal is too hot to handle in this latest look of her. Captioning the image, she wrote, "#hangingbythemoment." Clearly, her fashion sense is killer and here to stay! What do you think about Kajal Aggarwal's latest look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The film has Pooja Hegde in a cameo role while Ram Charan plays an important role in the film.

Acharya is produced by both Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film was scheduled to release on 13 May but has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

