  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal is brunch to soirée ready in this sexy frilled Michael Kors slip dress; SEE PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal has always managed to grab our attention with her style statement. She keeps her fashion game on point in anything and everything.
6401 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal Michael Kors slip dress Kajal Aggarwal is brunch to soirée ready in this sexy frilled Michael Kors slip dress; SEE PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal sure to knows how to take her fashion game up a notch up effortlessly. Be it dressing up with loads of accessories or pulling off a chic floral dress with no makeup, Kajal Aggarwal has always managed to grab our attention with her style statement. She keeps her fashion game on point in anything and everything. This time again, Kajal has treated us with a stunning look in a bright slip dress featuring frills. One can see, Kajal is brunch to soirée ready in Michael Kors slip dress and we can't get our eyes off her. 

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Kajal accessorised this breathable and easy to wear pastel dress with mini hoops. The actress kept it simple with minimal makeup and we are loving it. Kajal Aggarwal is too hot to handle in this latest look of her. Captioning the image, she wrote, "#hangingbythemoment." Clearly, her fashion sense is killer and here to stay! What do you think about Kajal Aggarwal's latest look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The film has Pooja Hegde in a cameo role while Ram Charan plays an important role in the film. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas made a strong case in easy to wear gingham checks 

Acharya is produced by both Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film was scheduled to release on 13 May but has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas made a strong case in easy to wear gingham checks
Kajal Aggarwal wishes Karthi a fabulous year on his birthday; Arya and other celebs shower him with love
PHOTOS; Kajal Aggarwal has her fashion game on point as she channels flower power in a blue dress
Kajal Aggarwal shares a breathtakingly beautiful photo of herself enjoying sunset in a floral blue dress
Jr NTR calls BA Raju’s demise a huge loss; Kajal Aggarwal, Nani and Ravi Teja offer condolences to his family
Kajal Aggarwal says her husband supports her career; Says she will quit acting when he says so