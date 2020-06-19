Kajal Aggarwal is a bundle of happiness as she poses in front of the Taj Mahal in a candid throwback PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal will be turning a year old today and fans have already showered wishes on the actress. Meanwhile, check out one of her throwback pictures from Agra.

The very beautiful and talented Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her birthday today and wishes have already started pouring in for the diva from all around the country. The stunning diva has showcased her acting prowess not only in the South film industry but also in some Bollywood films. Kajal also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country because of the same. Die-hard fans of the actress are currently waiting for her upcoming movies to be released soon.

Kajal has been seldom active on social media for the past few days. However, she does keep on posting multiple stuff at times. While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the actress which is a delightful sight. As we can see in the picture, Kajal is striking a candid pose in front of the mesmerizing Taj Mahal in Agra. The actress looks no less than a bundle of happiness clad in a simple printed salwar kameez as seen in the picture. She also flaunts a pair of cool shades that perfectly match her outfit.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has some interesting movies lined up much to everyone’s excitement. Kajal will be seen opposite Vishnu Manchu in the Telugu sci-fi drama titled Mosagallu. She is a part of the movie Acharya co-starring megastar Chirajeevi. The actress will also be seen in Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh. She will feature in Paris Paris which is an official remake of the starrer Queen. Kajal also has a Bollywood movie lined up which is titled Mumbai Saga.

