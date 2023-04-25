Kajal Aggarwal celebrates baby boy Neil’s 1st birthday with her ‘la familia’ in customised T-shirts

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are one of the most loved couples in the South. They were friends for several years before tying the knot. Last year in April, the couple entered a new chapter as they embraced parenthood. They named their baby boy Neil Kitchlu. A few days back Kajal posted a photo of her baby boy to wish him on his first birthday. Today, the actress took to her social media and posted a family photo to show they celebrated the little one’s birthday.

Kajal Aggarwal’s recent social media post

In her recent post, Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo where her entire family is seen wearing cutomised T-shirts on the occasion of Neil’s birthday. While Kajal is in the middle holding Neil in her lap and wearing a T-shirt with ‘Mumma of Mr Onederful’ written in the front, Gautam is seen standing next to Kajal wearing ‘Papa of Mr Onederful’ T-shirt. The grandparents are seen sitting in the front and other relatives are also in the frame posing wearing, ‘Bua of Mr Onederful’, ‘Masi of Mr Onederful’ and other T-shirts.

Kajal uploaded the photo with the caption, “La familia of #mronederful” and tagged all relatives in the post. Reacting to the cute family photo, friends and colleagues of Kajal wrote, “So so cute! Happy 1, sweetest Neil.” Another user wrote, “Awww, perfect family photo!”

Neil’s 1st birthday

On April 20th, Neil turned one. Kajal took to her official Instagram handle and shared a pic of Neil to wish him. In the pic, the little munchkin is seen sitting in a little box in a yellow shirt with a big balloon of the Number 1. The little one looks like a ray of sunshine in yellow clothes. Kajal captioned the post, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!." She tagged her husband, Gautam Kitchlu in the post as well. Kajal’s industry friends Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Lakshmi Manchu, and others also commented on the post.

