Kajal Aggarwal celebrates husband Gautam Kitchlu's birthday; Calls him 'Patchkins' & 'Superstar'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. Ever since their wedding, the beautiful couple are treating us with lovely pictures on social media by setting major couple goals. Today, Kajal's husband Gautam is celebrating his birthday and she is making sure to make his day special with love and gifts.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos with her husband flaunting her love. Looks like the actress filled her dearest birthday boy's day with surprises. She shared an adorable selfie with Gautam and wrote, "Happy birthday my Patchkins."She also posted a photo flaunting her husband with a cake and gave him a tag saying, ' You a Superstar'

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020 in the presence of their family members in Mumbai. They tied the knot during the pandemic and it was the lockdown situation that encouraged them to take the plunge. The couple were friends for 6 years and then dated each other for 3 years before deciding on forever.

On the work front, Kajal is filming for the much-anticipated movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal will also be seen opposite Nagarjuna, in an action thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru. She is working on the Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2 and awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.