Kajal Aggarwal celebrates little Neil turning 4 months old with a heart-melting PHOTO of the mother-son duo

New mother Kajal Aggarwal keeps on posting glimpses of her memorable moments with her little bundle of joy Neil on social media and the fans adore these cute posts. Today as well, the Hey Sinamika actress shared a lovely photo with her baby boy as he turned 4 months old. In the photograph, we can see the mother and son pair enjoying some playtime. Wishing everyone a happy Janmashtami as well she captioned the Instagram update,

"Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all!"

Check out the picture below:

Just a few days back, she wished her husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday with a beautiful family picture of the couple with their little munchkin. As the Singham star kissed her hubby on the cheek, the little one can be seen looking at his parents.

Putting an end to her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal recently announced that she will be a part of Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated project, Indian 2. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster hit Indian was interrupted midway after an unfortunate accident on the sets of the action thriller. Ever since the incident took place in February 2020 and resulted in the deaths of a few crew members, the film has been at a standstill.

After much delay, the shoot for the movies is expected to resume shortly. The makers are also finalizing the cast of Indian 2 meanwhile.