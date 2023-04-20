Kajal Aggarwal celebrates the 1st birthday of her son Neil; Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia and others send love

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu's little boy turned one year today. The actor's son, who is named Neil, is celebrating his first birthday today and the celebrations have begun. She shared an adorable pic of her 'sunshine' to wish and is all things cute. Celebs like Hansika, Lakshmi Manchu, and Rakul Preet Singh have also sent their wishes.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared a pic of Neil on his birthday to wish him. In the pic, the little munchkin is seen sitting in a little box in a yellow shirt with a big balloon of the Number 1. The little one looks like a ray of sunshine in yellow clothes. Kajal captioned the post, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!!." She tagged her husband, Gautam Kitchlu in the post as well.

As soon as Kajal shared a birthday post for her boy, several celebs took to the comment section and showered love on him. While Rakul wrote, "omg what a cutieeeee", Hansika and Neha Dhupia wished him a very happy birthday. Lakshmi Manchu also sent him love and wishes.



Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's son Neil

For the unversed, Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media, sharing glimpses of her cute baby boy and making everyone go Aww. From three months to six months, she celebrated every milestone of Neil. However, it was in October, the actress officially revealed Neil's face after being papped at Mumbai airport. Ever since then, his cuteness has always caught her fan's attention.

Professional front

Kajal Aggarwal took a long break due to pregnancy and motherhood. She recently made her comeback after a maternity break with Tamil and Telugu horror comedy, Ghosty. Directed by Kalyaan, the film was released for Ugadi and received mixed reviews. Next up, the actress will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth in key roles.

