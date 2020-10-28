Kajal Aggarwal chills with her 'partner in everything' Nisha ahead of her wedding; Shares a beautiful photo

Kajal Aggarwal is getting emotional and spending much of her time with the family ahead of her wedding with Gautam.

Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to her fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, and the preparations for the big day are in full swing. The pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi and Mehendi will take place at home on October 29. It is going to be a low-key affair due to COVID-19 pandemic. A very few close friends of the actress from the industry are expected to grace the occasion. Meanwhile, Kajal is getting emotional and spending much of her time with the family. The stunner recently shared a super cute picture with her sister Nisha along with a beautiful caption that read: "Last 2 days as Ms.Aggarwal Chilling with my partner in everything."

Meanwhile, Kajal's sister Nisha recently revealed that their father is pretty emotional as he had been waiting for this day since a very long time. Speaking to Hyderabad Times, she said, "My father has been looking forward to Kajal’s wedding day for so long, so it’s a special time for all of us. We’re also a bit emotional as Kajal will be getting married and leaving home. So at the moment, we’re trying to spend as much time as we can with her. But everyone wants a piece of the bride during this time, so I haven’t gotten to spend much time with her."

Kajal will tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu on Saturday. Post their wedding, the couple will be moving to a new apartment. The actress recently shared a glimpse of the same and wrote, "Doing up our new pad."

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu ready to move into their new house; Actress shares glimpse of it

Well, this is going to be first-ever celebrity wedding in Mumbai amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×