  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal to come on board for director Teja’s upcoming film with Gopichand?

Kajal Aggarwal is expected to play the female lead in director Teja's upcoming film. This south film will reportedly have actor Gopichand in the lead.
3041 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal,South,GopichandKajal Aggarwal to come on board for director Teja’s upcoming film with Gopichand?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The south siren Kajal Aggarwal is expected to come on board as the female lead for director Teja's upcoming film. This south film will reportedly have actor Gopichand in the lead. Names like Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh have also come forward. But so far, there is no word from the makers of the film on who will be the female lead of the Teja directorial. As per news reports, the southern director Teja had helmed the south flick, called Lakshmi Kalyanam with Kajal Aggarwal and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the lead stars.

Now, news reports also state that the director wants to cast the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead in a film which will have Seetimaarr actor Gopichand in the lead. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will also feature in Indian 2 in a key role. The southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal is expected to play the role of an eighty-year-old woman. But the makers of Indian 2 have not yet revealed the role which Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying in the highly anticipated drama Indian 2. This film will fetaure south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Apart from Kajal Aggarwal, the Shankar directorial also has actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth. Indian 2 will bring back south superstar Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look. On the eve of the lead actor's birthday, director Shankar had shared a still of Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look.

Credits :thehansindia.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement