Kajal Aggarwal to come on board for director Teja’s upcoming film with Gopichand?

The south siren Kajal Aggarwal is expected to come on board as the female lead for director Teja's upcoming film. This south film will reportedly have actor Gopichand in the lead. Names like Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh have also come forward. But so far, there is no word from the makers of the film on who will be the female lead of the Teja directorial. As per news reports, the southern director Teja had helmed the south flick, called Lakshmi Kalyanam with Kajal Aggarwal and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the lead stars.

Now, news reports also state that the director wants to cast the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead in a film which will have Seetimaarr actor Gopichand in the lead. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will also feature in Indian 2 in a key role. The southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal is expected to play the role of an eighty-year-old woman. But the makers of Indian 2 have not yet revealed the role which Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying in the highly anticipated drama Indian 2. This film will fetaure south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Apart from Kajal Aggarwal, the Shankar directorial also has actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth. Indian 2 will bring back south superstar Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look. On the eve of the lead actor's birthday, director Shankar had shared a still of Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look.

