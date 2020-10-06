Kajal Aggarwal confirms she's marrying Gautam Kitchlu on October 30: Thrilled to start our lives together

Kajal Aggarwal has finally confirmed her relationship with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The stunner took to social media and confirmed she is getting married to the love of her life on October 30 in Mumbai. Sharing a beautiful note about the same, Kajal wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey."

Kajal also clarified that she is not quitting acting and that she will continue entertaining her audience. "I will still continue doing what I cherish the most- entertaining my audience- now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," the gorgeous actress wrote on Instagram as she thanked her fans for all the support and love. Gautam is a billionaire-businessman, reportedly based in Mumbai. He is an entrepreneur, interior designer and tech, design enthusiast by profession. Kajal's to-be husband is an alumni of Cathedral & John Connon School and has completed his further studies at Tufts University.

On the professional front, Kajal has a few big projects in the kitty. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in an important role. The actress is also a part of Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's film titled, Hey Sinamika.

Besides, the stunner is also a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. As Trisha Krishnan walked out of the film, the makers approached Kajal Aggarwal for the same role.

Congratulations to Kajal Aggarwal on her new beginning with Gautam!

