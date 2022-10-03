Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Suriya and Jyothika on winning National Awards: Very well deserved

Suriya recently bagged the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for his blockbuster performance in Soorarai Pottru. Congratulating him on this honour, the Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter handle and penned a post as, "Big congratulations @Suriya_offl and #Jyotika for your very well deserved national awards." She also dropped a few photographs from the ceremony in which Suriya, and Jyothika are seen receiving their awards.

In addition to Suriya, his better half and actress Jyothika was also awarded the Best Feature Film for Soorarai Pottru. Meanwhile, the Jai Bhim actor also shared a family picture with his wife Jyothika, kids, and parents. Dedicating the award to his 'Anbana fans', Suriya wrote on Twitter, "Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards."