Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in green as she flaunts her radiant smile for her first Haryali Teej post wedding

Kajal Aggarwal, who married her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu, in 2020, is celebrating her first Haryali Teej post-wedding. The actress shared a series of photos flaunting her radiant smile in a green traditional dress with mehendi on her hands. Kajal is dazzling with a glow as she accessorized the entire look with a choker, earrings and maang tikka.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared happy pictures of her first Teej post-wedding. In the photos, she looks beautiful as she is glowing like a new bride. Kajal Aggarwal’s mother was seen decking her for the special celebration and she even posed with several of her relatives too. Sharing the pics, the actress wrote, "#firstteej #haryaliteej."

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before marrying. Following their wedding, have been setting goals ever since. Be it spending time with family or going out on a dinner date, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam have been sharing a glimpse about their married life on social media.

On the work front, Kajal is currently busy shooting her upcoming Telugu film Acharya, co-starring Chiranjeevi. She recently wrapped up shooting for high budget Hindi movie Uma in Kolkatta. She is working on the Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2, and awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.