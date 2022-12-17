Kajal Aggarwal drops an aww-worthy picture her two favorite men

In the clip shared by Kajal Aggarwal, she can be seen cuddling her munchkin as the star and her husband shared some precious moments with their firstborn.

The netizens love to see Kajal Aggarwal with her little bundle of joy Neil Kichlu on social media. Whenever the actress shares a sneak peek of her time with her little one, the fans go gaga and shower the post with love and admiration. Recently, the Hey Sinamika star shared another heart-melting update with her two favorite men, Neil and hubby Gautam Kichlu on Instagram. She dropped some glimpses of her time with her baby boy and wrote, "My tiny, growing up so fast @neil_kitchlu @kitchlug".

Before this, Kajal Aggarwal took to the photo-sharing app and posted some family photographs with her little bundle of joy and hubby Gautam Kitchlu from a family wedding. The Mersal star was a sight for the sore eyes in an embellished saree, paired with a heavy choker and high-glam makeup, whereas her husband accompanied her in a dapper all-black look.

For the unaware, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in October 2020 after being in a relationship for several years. Later in April this year, these two welcomed their first child, baby boy Neil.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming films

Meanwhile, after enjoying her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal has signed up to play the lead in superstar Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. As part of her prep for her role in the film, she is brushing her skills like horse riding and Kalaripayattu.

Lyca Productions banner is bankrolling the movie, in association with Red Giant Movies. The second installment of the blockbuster hit Indian will also feature Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles, along with the rest.

