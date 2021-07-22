Kajal Aggarwal enjoys the beauty of Ganga river in a boat ride; Shares PHOTOS & calls it surreal experience

Kajal is one of the most popular and most sought after actresses in South Indian cinema. While she started her career in Tollywood, the actress later forayed into Tamil and Hindi cinema as well and is constantly juggling with multiple movies from all the three film industries. The actress is currently in Kolkata shooting for a female-centric Hindi movie titled Uma and is making the most by vacationing all the beautiful places. Kajal Aggarwal, who recently visited the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, on Wednesday, dropped some brand new pictures from her Kolkata vacation.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared beautiful photos of herself as she enjoys the breathtaking view of Ganga river. In the new photos, the actress can be seen enjoying a boat ride in the river Ganga. She looks gorgeous as she enjoys a blissful time in the middle of the river. Sharing the photos, Kajal wrote, "Tranquil. Surreal. Panoramic. All at once! With the dance of clouds adding drama. How gorgeous, magnanimous, magnificent are you Ganga ma, my heart is full. Taking upon the sins of others yet so pristine. "

Kajal Aggarwal has been in Kolkata for around a week now as she shoots for the Uma movie. Touted to be a slice-of-life film, Uma is being directed by Tathagatha Singha and is bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group. The actress got the highest pay cheque in her illustrious career for this bid budget Hindi movie Uma.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal is busy with a handful of movies. Kajal is currently filming for the Koratala Siva directorial Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. She will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the movie directed by Praveen Sattaru. The actress is also shooting for Hindi movie Uma and Tamil movie Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is awaiting the release of her Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan.