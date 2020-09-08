Kajal Aggarwal enjoys the weather and sunset with her nephew in Mumbai & these PHOTOS are too cute for words

Amid lockdown and negativity on social media, Kajal Aggarwal knows how to spread happiness as she treated us with beautiful candid moments of her.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to deal with situations amid lockdown. The stunner recently took to social media and shared a few happy photos of herself as she enjoyed evening breeze and sunset in Mumbai along with her nephew. One can see in the photos, the actress took all the safety precautions as she enjoyed her evening out. The photos of Kajal and her nephew will leave a smile on your face and are too cute for words. Amid lockdown and so much negativity on social media, Kajal Aggarwal knows how to spread happiness as she treated us with such beautiful candid moments of her.

Recently, Kajal hit the headlines over reports on her secretly engaged to a businessman. Kajal reportedly got engaged to a businessman named Gautam and will get married soon. Reports also suggest that Kajal's close friend and actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda graced the secret engagement ceremony. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family. The actress has still kept mum over the same.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's latest posts below:

Meanwhile, the actress recently reacted to Samyuktha Hegde's controversy who along with her friends were victims of moral policing in Bengaluru. Reacting to it, Kajal tweeted, "Omg Sam! can’t believe this even happened! Miss Kavitha reddy,u need to deal with ur anger issues n figure out where this frustration/aggression comes from,a lot more than what young girls choose to wear, doing their own thing-high time we all mind our own affairs! #ThisIsWrong." Samyuktha was abused and ridiculed by social activist Kavitha Reddy at a park for wearing inappropriate clothes in public.

Omg Sam! can’t believe this even happened! Miss Kavitha reddy,u need to deal with ur anger issues n figure out where this frustration/aggression comes from,a lot more than what young girls choose to wear, doing their own thing-high time we all mind our own affairs! #ThisIsWrong https://t.co/clxoGE6eRC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 6, 2020

Credits :Instagram

