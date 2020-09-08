  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal enjoys the weather and sunset with her nephew in Mumbai & these PHOTOS are too cute for words

Amid lockdown and negativity on social media, Kajal Aggarwal knows how to spread happiness as she treated us with beautiful candid moments of her.
22158 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys the weather and sunset with her nephew in Mumbai & these PHOTOS are too cute for wordsKajal Aggarwal enjoys the weather and sunset with her nephew in Mumbai & these PHOTOS are too cute for words
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to deal with situations amid lockdown. The stunner recently took to social media and shared a few happy photos of herself as she enjoyed evening breeze and sunset in Mumbai along with her nephew. One can see in the photos, the actress took all the safety precautions as she enjoyed her evening out. The photos of Kajal and her nephew will leave a smile on your face and are too cute for words. Amid lockdown and so much negativity on social media, Kajal Aggarwal knows how to spread happiness as she treated us with such beautiful candid moments of her. 

Recently, Kajal hit the headlines over reports on her secretly engaged to a businessman. Kajal reportedly got engaged to a businessman named Gautam and will get married soon. Reports also suggest that Kajal's close friend and actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda graced the secret engagement ceremony. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family. The actress has still kept mum over the same. 

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's latest posts below: 

Also read: Adipurush: Avatar and Star Wars team roped in to oversee VFX work in Prabhas starrer?

Meanwhile, the actress recently reacted to Samyuktha Hegde's controversy who along with her friends were victims of moral policing in Bengaluru. Reacting to it, Kajal tweeted, "Omg Sam! can’t believe this even happened! Miss Kavitha reddy,u need to deal with ur anger issues n figure out where this frustration/aggression comes from,a lot more than what young girls choose to wear, doing their own thing-high time we all mind our own affairs! #ThisIsWrong." Samyuktha was abused and ridiculed by social activist Kavitha Reddy at a park for wearing inappropriate clothes in public. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement