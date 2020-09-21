Kajal Aggarwal is an epitome of beauty in this beyond perfect monochrome photo; Take a look

Kajal Aggarwal is grabbing all the attention due to her latest monochrome picture and we cannot stop staring.

South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is treating us with some beautiful photos on social media. The stunner is grabbing all the attention over her latest monochrome picture that is beyond perfection. She yet again proves to be a true epitome of beauty and we just can't stop staring at her latest photo shared on Instagram. Captaining the image, she wrote, "Sois belle à ta façon. #bebeautifulinyourownway." Recently, Kajal had also shared a few happy photos of herself while she enjoyed evening breeze and sunset in Mumbai along with her nephew. Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram is filled with happy and beautiful pictures and one just can't stop scrolling.

On the personal front, the stunner had hit the headlines a couple of months ago over reports on her secretly engaged to a businessman. Kajal reportedly got engaged to a businessman named Gautam and reports stated that she is set to marry by the end of this year. However, the actress has kept mum about the same yet. Reports also suggested that Kajal's close friend and actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda had attended her engagement ceremony.

On the professional front, Kajal will be sharing the screenspace with Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film titled, Mosagallu. The film is based on the world’s biggest IT scam. Mosagallu and is produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. The motion poster of the film was released recently and Kajal and Vishnu will be seen playing siblings for the first time on the big screen.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni does athleisure right with a statement silver bomber jacket and white sneakers: Yay or Nay?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×