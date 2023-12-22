Kajal Aggarwal expresses gratitude as fans celebrate mom’s birthday in most special way; pens heartfelt note

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her mother Suman Aggarwal’s birthday with a sweet message on Instagram, highlighting her close family bond as she wished her. Known for regularly sharing personal and professional updates with fans, the Bhagavanth Kesari actress was surprised by a special gesture.

Her devoted fans, demonstrating their love and admiration for the Awe star, have declared December 20 as ‘World Kajalism Day’. While the specific reason behind choosing this date remains unknown, fans celebrate by changing their profile pictures to Kajal's image and flooding social media with posts dedicated to the actress.

In a heartfelt message, Kajal expressed her gratitude to her fans for their dedication, saying: "Thank you my amazing fans for the wonderful work done by all of you in order to serve our community and make this world a better place in our own respective ways. On the occasion of my mom's birthday, which you guys have very sweetly dedicated to me as 'World Kajalism Day,' I am truly #grateful."

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for her mother, Suman Aggarwal, revealing some adorable moments between her son, Neil, and his grandmother.

Her caption reads, “Happiest birthday to my amazing mommy! Love you soooo much @vinayagg2060. We're so blessed to have you in our lives. It's pure joy watching Neil shower his adorable nani with kisses, searching for her everywhere, and demanding cake non-stop!”

Upcoming projects of Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal continues to showcase her versatility with an impressive array of upcoming projects. After captivating audiences in the Telugu action drama Bhagavanth Kesari alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, she explored the Tamil horror genre with Karungaapiyam, sharing the screen with Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, and Aadhav Kannadasan.

Next, Kajal joins the star-studded cast of Indian 2, one of Tamil cinema's most anticipated films. This long-awaited reunion between veteran actor Kamal Haasan and director S. Shankar marks a gripping social thriller set for release in 2024.

Taking the lead in the upcoming crime thriller Satyabhama, Kajal embodies the titular police officer. The film's teaser reveals her unwavering determination as she faces the death of a woman in her police car, leading to her suspension. Unfazed, Satyabhama embarks on an undercover mission, veiled and immersed in a world of mystery and danger. Akhil Degala directs this suspenseful narrative, with composer Sri Charan Pakala and producers Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly bringing the story to life under the Aurum Arts banner.