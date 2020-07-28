  1. Home
Now, with the news of Kajal Aggarwal playing the lead in the remake of the Hollywood series, the fans are very excited. The official announcement about the show is expected to happen soon.
Kajal Aggarwal to feature as the lead in an upcoming series on a digital streaming platform?
The latest news update about the south siren Kajal Aggarwal states that she will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming web series for an OTT platform. The news reports states that the digital series in a remake of the Hollywood series called Quantico. The original series featured the global icon and fashionista Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Now, with the news of Kajal Aggarwal playing the lead in the remake of the Hollywood series, the fans are very excited. The official announcement about the show is expected to happen soon.

The latest news update about the web series also state that the series will release in languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil. A confirmation on this news is still awaited. On the work front, the Comali actress will feature in the upcoming film called Indian 2. This film will star southern actor Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film Indian 2 is helmed by ace south director Shankar. The film, Indian 2 is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The southern drama brings back, the megastar Kamal Haasan in the Senapathy look.

On the eve of the lead actor's birthday, the director Shankar had shared a still from the film. This still features south superstar Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. The fans and film audiences were very excited about the film, when the still was unveiled. Now, the filming of the Kamal Haasan starrer was stopped due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The film will also feature actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

