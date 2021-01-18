Kajal Aggarwal finally shares UNSEEN photos with Gautam Kitchlu from their secret engagement; Take a look

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam secretly got engaged in June and announced about their wedding in October last year.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with design entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in October. The couple got married during the pandemic and in attendance of their close friends and family members. Though it was a grand three-day wedding, the families made sure to invite only close relatives and followed the new guidelines set by the government due to COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the couple had a secret engagement in June amidst their family members before they made it official on social media in October.

Kajal has finally shared a couple of photos from their engagement ceremony and they look gorgeous together. The actress opted for a yellow Manish Malhotra saree while Gautam complimented her in Indian look. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam secretly got engaged in June and announced about their wedding only in October last year. Kajal recently also thanked Manish Malhotra for designing her saree during the pandemic in June.

"My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out photos below:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) Kajal and Gautam are school friends and had been dating each other for 9 years before they got married. Post their wedding, the celebrity couple headed to Maldives for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film, Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. She also a part of Chiranjeevi's Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan in a cameo.

