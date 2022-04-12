Kajal Aggarwal flaunts charming smile in one-shoulder black dress, gives a new maternity style pick for OOTD

Kajal Aggarwal, the diva, who is pregnant and expecting her first baby, has been sharing breathtaking peeks of her style looks and her maternity style is worth noting. She has now shared a few pics of herself in a black dress, which is a classy, comfy and cocktail party-ready look.

Kajal is seen clad in a cutout one-shoulder black dress that features dramatic long sleeves. She paired her black dress with matching statement earrings and heels. However, as the dress is a little oversized, her baby bump is not visible like in other pics. The diva looks stunning as always as she flaunts her beautiful smile and emanates a pregnancy glow.

The glam look was finished with open long tresses done in romantic curls, delicate eye shadow, pink lip tint, contoured cheeks, dewy foundation make-up, and mascara on the lashes. However, the subtle smile just adds the right amount of oomph to the look that gives cues on how to ace a classy look like a pro.

Recently, Kajal shared a stunning pic in a ruffle gown and penned an emotional note about pregnancy and motherhood.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and will hit big screens on April 29.