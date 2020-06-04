Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her flawless skin as she goes sans makeup in a throwback PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal has been away from social media for quite sometime ever since the lockdown was announced in India. In the midst of all this, take a look at one of the throwback pictures of the actress.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently among the most bankable actresses of the South film industry. The Ranarangam star has her hands full of some interesting projects most of which will go on floors or get released as soon as the lockdown ends. Kajal who is frequently active on social media has been away from the same for some time and we surely miss her beautiful pictures and random videos that were posted on her personal handles almost regularly.

We now have come across a throwback picture of the Comali actress which is just unmissable for all her ardent fans. Kajal is seen wearing a bright red outfit with dramatic sleeves in the picture that has been apparently captured a few months back. The best part is that she goes totally sans makeup for this candid picture and needless to say her flawless skin is quite visible in the same. Kajal often opts for a no-makeup look while sharing pictures that are worth praise.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s throwback picture below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be featuring alongside Chiranjeevi in Acharya that has been directed by Koratala Siva. She is a part of the Bollywood action crime drama Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Emraan Hashmi, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sanjay Gupta. Kajal will feature in Indian 2 that also stars Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She has one more movie lined up that is titled Paris Paris.

(ALSO READ: When Kajal Aggarwal took a bold step and flaunted her freckled skin)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×