Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her glowing skin and flashes radiant smile in the latest selfie

South queen Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself as she is Summer ready. Taking to her Instagram story, Kajal shared the selfie in which she can be seen laying down while wearing a casual attire. Before this, Kajal made the headlines when she shared photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of Holi and wishes her fans and followers. She has also been sharing photo series from her various photo shoots while keeping her fans and followers entertained.

Kajal recently shared a glimpse of Chiranjeevi from the sets of her upcoming film Acharya, which has the megastar as the male lead. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. The makers released the film’s teaser a couple of weeks back, and it was a grand success. Though no glimpse of Kajal or the other actors were shown in the teaser, it is expected that her look for the film will be revealed by the makers soon.

Apart from Acharya, Kajal also has in her kitty, two Kollywood films – Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brinda Master. It also has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. As far as Indian 2 is concerned, the film has Kamal Haasan as the male lead, while Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing a key role. Directed by Shankar, updates about the film are expected to be made soon by the makers.

