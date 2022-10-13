Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her Karwa Chauth Mehendi, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrate love

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati' s better half Miheeka also penned a beautiful Karwa Chauth post on Instagram, "2 souls, 2 people, 2 hands, 1 promise. An eternity together. Celebrating love, today and everyday. You make me whole!"

Kajal Aggarwal is making the best of both worlds right now. Apart from enjoying her new phase of life with her baby boy Neil Kitchlu, she has also resumed work on Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Now, the actress is celebrating Karwa Chauth today and she took to Instagram to post a few sneak peeks of her preparations. She shared some pictures flaunting her mehendi, looking radiant in a sans-makeup look in a black kurta and red bindi.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Kajal Aggarwal was clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. She was accompanied by her son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu. The Magadheera actress posed for the cameras, revealing her son's full face for the first time. The little one looked super cute on his day out with mommy. Kajal Aggarwal chose a desi avatar and nailed it as per usual.

Meanwhile, on the work front, post her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is ready to charm the fans yet again with Kamal Haasan's highly-awaited Indian 2. In order to get her part just right, she is also mastering some new skills including martial arts and horse riding. Helmed by S Shankar, the drama is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's 1996 blockbuster, Indian.

Indian 2 commenced filming back in 2020, however, the shoot came to a sudden halt after a major accident on the sets of the movie in Chennai, which also led to the demise of a few crew members. Now, the makers resumed the shoot of this ambitious venture in September with a mahurat pooja and Kamal Haasan's look for the film has gone viral.

