Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her no makeup look and proves she's a bookworm in the latest PHOTO

Earlier today, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a pretty photo of herself flaunting a no-makeup look.

Kajal Aggarwal has proved to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi and South film industry. The stunner has always managed to turn enough heads with her powerful onscreen personality and fashion choices. Kajal keeps her personal as well as professional life balanced on social media. She equally keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day activities. Earlier today, the actress took to Instagram and shared a pretty photo of herself flaunting a no-makeup look.

One can see in the photo, Kajal is reading a book and she proves to be a bookworm. The Singham actress sure knows how to keep herself occupied during her free time amidst the shoot. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is currently shooting for her upcoming Hindi film, Uma. The actress has been shooting for the film in Kolkata. Touted to be a slice-of-life film, Uma is being directed by Tathagatha Singha and is bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group.

Meanwhile, she also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in a cameo. Acharya is helmed by Siva Koratala.

She also has ‘Hey Sinamika’ co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari and Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal makes a STRONG case for power dressing in a hot pink pantsuit; Yay or Nay?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×