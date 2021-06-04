  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her post workout glow & inspires fans to become fit

Kajal Aggarwal has a handful of films in her kitty including Acharya with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan.
7386 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her post workout glow & inspires fans to become fit Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her post workout glow & inspires fans to become fit
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South queen Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of her sans makeup after her workout session. In the photo, she was seen acing a no makeup look and posed a cutely. Amidst lockdown, Kajal has been taking up various activities to keep herself occupied. She recently took up knitting to keep herself relaxed all the time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also been posing for photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Before the lockdown was imposed, Kajal was busy with the shooting of her upcoming film with megastar Chiranjeevi that is titled as Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. The makers released the film’s teaser a couple of weeks back, and it was a grand success. Though no glimpse of Kajal or the other actors were shown in the teaser, it is expected that her look for the film will be revealed by the makers soon.

Also Read: WATCH: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati came together for a skit and it was hilarious

Kajal also has in her kitty, two Kollywood films – Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. As the makers of Indian 2 have not yet come to a conclusion about the film’s production process, there are reports that suggest that the film will be shelved. Today, it was announced that she will be headlining a slice of life drama titled Uma, which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as the creative producer. The upcoming Hindi language film is helmed by debutante director Tathagata Singha.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Kajal Aggarwal to play the lead role in Sujoy Ghosh’s slice of life film titled Uma; Says she is excited
Mid Week Motivation: Kajal Aggarwal shares a beautiful no makeup photo; Says 'All you need to do is breathe'
Pranita Subhash and Nitin’s Wedding: Kajal Aggarwal sends the newlyweds heart warming wishes
PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu kisses & pampers his ladylove and it is all things cute
Kajal Aggarwal is brunch to soirée ready in this sexy frilled Michael Kors slip dress; SEE PHOTO
Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas made a strong case in easy to wear gingham checks