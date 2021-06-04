Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her post workout glow & inspires fans to become fit

Kajal Aggarwal has a handful of films in her kitty including Acharya with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan.

South queen Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of her sans makeup after her workout session. In the photo, she was seen acing a no makeup look and posed a cutely. Amidst lockdown, Kajal has been taking up various activities to keep herself occupied. She recently took up knitting to keep herself relaxed all the time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also been posing for photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Before the lockdown was imposed, Kajal was busy with the shooting of her upcoming film with megastar Chiranjeevi that is titled as Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. The makers released the film’s teaser a couple of weeks back, and it was a grand success. Though no glimpse of Kajal or the other actors were shown in the teaser, it is expected that her look for the film will be revealed by the makers soon.

Kajal also has in her kitty, two Kollywood films – Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. As the makers of Indian 2 have not yet come to a conclusion about the film’s production process, there are reports that suggest that the film will be shelved. Today, it was announced that she will be headlining a slice of life drama titled Uma, which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as the creative producer. The upcoming Hindi language film is helmed by debutante director Tathagata Singha.

