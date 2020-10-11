Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kichlu's these UNSEEN photos prove there is nothing more beautiful than being in love

Kajal Aggarwal recently confirmed that she is getting married to Gautham Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai.

As we all know Kajal Aggarwal is taken and the stunner is soon going married to Gautam Kichlu, an entrepreneur. The couple is set to tie the know in Mumbai and it is going to be first celebrity wedding in the city amid COVID-29 pandemic. While their wedding is going to be the talk of the town, we have got our hands on some unseen and lovey-dovey photos of the couple. The duo looks beautiful together. The soon-to-be-married couple is inseparable in these unseen photos and clearly, they have been friends and lovers since a very long time. However, Kajal had never spoken about Gautam or being in a relationship in the past. It was only recently Kajal confirmed that she is getting married to Gautham Kitchlu on October 30.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal stated, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey." In her long post, Kajal also penned and clarified that she is not quitting acting and that she will continue entertaining her audience.

Check out their love-filled unseen photos below:

There is nothing beautiful than being in love and this picture of the couple speaks it all!

Giving us couple goals and how!

According to reports, Kajal and Gautham Kitchlu were school friends and slowly they got close to each other. Looking at these photos, it only proves they were meant to be together!

Credits :Instagram

