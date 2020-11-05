Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu can’t let go of each other in this latest PHOTO from post wedding celebration

In the photo, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can be seen holding each other during a post-wedding photography session.

While the internet is trending with photos of newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, the South actress has shared yet another set of photos, where they both can be seen enjoying each other’s company more than anything. It can also be seen that they both can’t let go of each other. While Kajal can be seen in a beige lehenga and bright red bridal bangles, Gautam can be seen in black suit. Well, one has to agree that they both look like they are made for each other.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu tied the knot in a simple yet elegant wedding with close friends and family on October 30. Photos and videos of the couple from the wedding and Haldi ceremony were shared widely by their fans and followers across all social media platforms. Earlier last month, Kajal announced her engagement with the Mumbai-based businessman. She also made the headlines when she flaunted her engagement ring on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film is one of the most awaited ones in Tollywood. She also has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika, where she will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. While having an online interaction with her fans, she hinted at a possible collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. However, no official announcement on this news is made yet.

