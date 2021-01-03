  1. Home
Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu enjoy snowfall in Shimla and the latest pic is all about their magical love

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a snap of her looking pretty in pink while Gautam is seen holding a flower for her as they pose for a picture.
Kajal Aggarwal and her beau Gautam Kitchlu celebrated New Year 2021 with their friends in Himachal Pradesh. The couple is holidaying in the beautiful location of India and is enjoying every bit of it. Kajal and Gautam have been treating us with their romantic yet stunning photos from their vacay that are setting major couple goals. Kajal took to Instagram and shared a snap of her looking pretty in pink while Gautam is seen holding a flower for her as they pose for a picture. 

The South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal also penned a heartfelt note alongside a picture of Gautam Kitchlu giving her piggyback. She wrote, "Reflecting on the year gone by...Yes, it’s been difficult for all of us sitting at home and being uncertain about what the future holds for us and our loved ones, but it's the many blessings we must remember to be grateful for and I wanted to share what I’m grateful for."

Check out Kajal's latest photos with her husband Gautam as they enjoy romantic time amidst snow in Shimla: 

Kajal married to Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th. The couple tied the knot in a grand 3-day wedding but was attended only by their family members and close relatives due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. She also a part of Chiranjeevi's Acharya.

