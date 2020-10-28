Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Bride to be glows in a post workout selfie ahead of Mehendi ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal is all set for her Mehendi day and sister Nisha shared a glimpse of the same.

From enjoying the festive season, prepping up for their new apartment to spending time with sister Nisha, bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is pretty occupied ahead of her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. The couple is getting married on October 30th and the pre-wedding ceremonies will take place from today at their respective houses. Kajal Aggarwal is all set for her Mehendi day and sister Nisha shared a glimpse of the same. Nisha shared a post-workout selfie with Kajal and wrote, "That wedding glow is just a workout away." The picture also had, 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali,' caption along with the wedding hashtag #KajGautKitched. Kajal is clearly glowing and looks super happy.

On the occasion of Dusshera, Kajal, for the first time shared photos with Gautam on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Dussehra from us to you." The couple looked super happy and their cute chemistry grabbed out attention. Well, the pre-wedding festivities have begun with Mehendi ceremony today followed by Haldi on October 29 and Sangeet with the wedding on October 30th. A very few close friends of the actress from the industry are expected to grace the much-talked-about the wedding.

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos:

Earlier this month, Kajal released a statement regarding her marriage with Gautam. The statement read: It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.

