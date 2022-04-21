Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby Neil; Samantha, Raashii Khanna & others wish the new mommy

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy 3 days back. Ever since the news broke, several celebs have been dropping wishes for the little munchkin, Neil Kitchlu. The new mother recently took to social media and posted a note on childbirth and motherhood. The Acharya actress shared her experience in the last couple of days.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a comment on her latest update, "Congratulations to the both of you can’t wait to meet baby Neil." Thank You actress Raashii Khanna commented on the post as "Congratulations Kajal! So happy for you guys!! Lots of love your way!! Also, the wife of her Acharya co-star Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela wrote on the note, "Congratulations sooo happy. Waiting to see him. Lots of love to u & Gautam. Take care." Maha actress Hansika Motwani also wished the new parents, "Congratulations to the both of you lots of love and blessings to baby Neil". Meanwhile, actress Lakshmi Manchu penned on Instagram, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear @kajalaggarwalofficial for being blessed with a cute little baby boy! Motherhood is just too awesome! So excited for you...can't wait to meet him."

Check out the wishes below:

In the meantime, Kajal Aggarwal married beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in a close-knit ceremony. The couple announced their pregnancy on New Year, 2022.

Furthermore, Kajal Aggarwal will appear on the big screens alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Koratala Siva's Acharya on April 29.

