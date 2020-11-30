Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu's photos from their wedding are all about love, laughter and happily ever after

Kajal and Gautam can be seen enjoying their drinks as they celebrate their wedding and we are all hearts.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrate one month wedding anniversary today and their latest photos are all things romantic. Kajal took to social media and shared a few beautiful moments with Gautam from their wedding reception and we just can't stop staring at it. One of the photos sees Kajal looking happy like never before as she hugs her husband. Captioning it, she wrote, "Here’s to Laughter, love and all things nice."

In the other picture, Kajal and Gautam can be seen enjoying their drink as they celebrate their wedding, and we are all hearts. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30th in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by very few close friends and family members due to COVID-19 pandemic. It was a mix of 'Punjabi-Kashmiri' marriage. Post the wedding, the couple went on a honeymoon to the Maldives and their oh-so-romantic pictures managed to light up the internet. Before dating each other for three years, the couple were friends for seven years.

Meanwhile, check out the latest photos below:

The South and Bollywood actress had also penned a beautiful note for her partner post their wedding. She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

