Kajal Aggarwal gets slammed for copying Mother's Day poem; Original writer REACTS

On Mother's Day, Kajal Aggarwal shared a poem titled ‘Dear Mum’ as an ode to her mother with soulful verses. While her gesture won hearts, she was also slammed for copying the poem and not giving credit to the original. The original writer Sarah, who has penned the poem, reacted to Kajal's post and gave her credit.

Sarah took to her Instagram handle and reacted to the matter as she wrote, “To follow up on the events of last night, I thought I'd share that I had a direct message from Kajal Aggarwal apologising for what happened. I also had some interesting messages from those who I assume might be fans of the actress. It's all a little bit more than anything. I would like to have been involved in it, so I'm very glad it's over. Thanks to everyone who supported me in getting my original work credited. I'll be happy when this has drifted away.”

After the backlash, Kajal apologised to the original written and also gave credit to the mothers day post. Meanwhile, as Kajal Aggarwal became a new mommy recently, she shared the first glimpse of her son Neil and also penned a heartwarming note. She also stated a few pics of holding Neil in arms with a note a part which read, "The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother."

