Kajal Aggarwal gives a glimpse of her ‘set life’ as she is back to work mode

Kajal Aggarwal is a leading actress who has acted in films of multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She has given hits such as Thupakki, Magadheera, Special 26, to name a few. She married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony on October 30 last year in Mumbai. Kajal took to her Instagram stories to share of picture of her being back on the sets and used the tags – ‘Back to work’ and ‘set life’.

She is currently co-starring with Chiranjeevi in the Telugu film Acharya. She is also paired with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, although the status of the film, at present, is a bit unclear owing to the continuing stalemate between the producers, Lyca Productions and the director, Shankar. The actress is also a part of the Dulquer Salmaan-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Hey Sinamaka which marks choreographer Brinda Gopal’s directorial debut. The long-delayed Paris Paris is also in her kitty. Paris Paris happens to be the official remake of the starrer Queen, in case, you didn’t know.

Kajal Aggarwal has also teamed up with Deekay for a horror flick which will star three other heroines besides her. Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in the Tamil romantic comedy, Kavalai Vendam that starred Jiiva in the lead. She is also all set to feature in a female-centric Hindi movie titled Uma. The trade is abuzz that Kajal is getting a pay-check of Rs 2 crore for the film, which is said to be the highest in the actress’s illustrious career.

