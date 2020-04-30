Kajal Aggarwal gives a glimpse of some delicious mango sticky rice before she gorges upon it; See PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal has recently shared a glimpse of some delicious mango sticky rice on social media before gorging upon the same. Check out the picture.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently one of the most popular actresses of the South film industry. Well, of course, she has shown her acting prowess in a few Bollywood movies too. The indefinite lockdown imposed across India owing to the Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to be confined inside their homes. However, the good part here is that people are getting sufficient time to spend with their family members, near and dear ones. Kajal is also doing the same as of now.

The Magadheera actress is making the most of her quarantine break spending quality time with her family members which are evident from the pictures and videos that she posts on social media. Kajal has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which proves she is improving her culinary skills too. The stunning diva has shared a picture of some mango sticky rice which looks quite appealing. Kajal also mentions in the same post that it is one of her favourite dishes.

Check out the picture below:

The Indian 2 actress has shared similar pictures in the past too which also proves that she is a foodie. On the work front, Kajal has some interesting projects lined up one of which is the movie Mosagallu co-starring Vishnu Manchu. She will then be collaborating with megastar Chiranjeevi for Acharya. The actress is also a part of the much-anticipated movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She will be seen in the Tamil remake of the 2014 movie Queen which is titled Paris Paris. Kajal will be venturing into Bollywood again with the action drama Mumbai Saga.

