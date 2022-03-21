PICS: Kajal Aggarwal gives a glimpse of weekend, flaunts baby bump & smile as husband plants kiss on forehead

Kajal Aggarwal is soon going to be a mom as she expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. As the actress took a break from work, she is enjoying the maternity phase by spending time with family and friends. She has now shared an adorable pic with her husband and we are so excited for these soon-to-be parents as they are pure goals.

Kajal Aggarwal spent her weekend with her husband. With a series of her pics, she also shared a special moment of flaunting her baby bump and happy smiles as Gautam planted her a kiss on the forehead. The duo twinned in black and outfits for the couple pic

In another pic, the actress flaunted her no makeup and pregnancy glow as she enjoyed some pool time in a bikini and purple cape. Sharing the pic on her Instagram handle, Kajal called herself 'a forever water baby.'

Check out pics here:

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal was spotted in Mumbai post her salon session. The mom-to-be beauty enjoyed some pampering at the salon and looked full of glow.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde in Siva Koratala’s Acharya, which is set to release in theatres on March 29. She also had a film titled The Ghost with Nagarjuna but opted out due to pregnancy.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia looks breathtaking in a bold pink bikini, breaks the internet with her latest Maldives pics