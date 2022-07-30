Kajal Aggarwal gives glimpses of mommy duties as she shares an adorable pic with her baby boy Neil

Kajal Aggarwal, the new mommy in town, is enjoying the phase of motherhood and her pics on her Instagram feed show the proof of it. Ever since she welcomed her baby boy Neil, Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing super adorable photos and the latest one cannot be missed too. The actress gave a glimpse of her mommy duties in the latest pic.

Kajal Aggarwal shared an adorable pic with her baby boy Neil. She is seen sleeping on the couch with Neil resting on her chest and a book on the other side. Her cute furry dog is also seen accompanying Kajal and Neil in the nap session.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal enjoyed first vacation with her son Neil, her husband Gautam Kitchlu and sister Nishaa's family in Goa. The actress shared glimpses of her fun vacation and it looks like a perfect family get-together. For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu had embraced parenthood on April 19, 2022. It was on April 20, 2022, Gautam had shared a picture postcard on his social media and revealed the name of their newborn baby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was the leading lady of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, which performed poorly at the box office but later it was revealed that her scenes, which she shot before pregnancy were edited from the film.

She was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. The film, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari was released on 3rd March this year. Now, it remains to be seen what the star has in store for us next.