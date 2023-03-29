Kajal Aggarwal gives glimpses of her 'parents night out' with Gautam Kitchlu and it's all about romance; PICS

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are one of the most sought-after couples in the South. They recently attended Ram Charan's birthday bash in Hyderabad and looked perfect. The actress shared a few romantic pics with her husband and called it 'parents day out'.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a few photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu from Ram Charan's birthday bash. The duo couldn't take their eyes off each other in the latest romantic pics. The couple looked so much in love as they posed for the lenses. In the pics, while Kajal opted for a pink-hued floral-printed midi dress and looked pretty, Gautam kept it casual. She captioned the pics as "#parentsnighout."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu and their son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in October 2020 after being in a relationship for several years. Later in April this year, these two welcomed their first child, baby boy Neil. since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media and often shares glimpses of her cute baby boy.

Professional front

After her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal made her comeback on the big screen with Tamil and Telugu horror comedy, Ghosty. Directed by Kalyaan, the film was released for Ugadi and received mixed reviews. Next up, the actress will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the highly-talked-about drama.

