Kajal Aggarwal goes on a coffee date with sister Nisha & it's all things fun

Kajal Aggarwal took to help. Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her coffee date with her sister Nisha and nephew. She dropped mirror selfie of herself and Nisha as they head for their day out. The actress also enjoyed her favourite coffee and it looks delicious. Well, looks like Kajal's baby boy Neil didn't accompany for the coffee date.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shares a pic with Nisha and wrote Sisters coffee date. In the pic, she is seen in a casual outfit, jeans, and a shirt.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying the new chapter of her life, motherhood, and she is making every bit of her beautiful journey very special. The actress has taken a break from work and is busy doing her mommy duties towards her newborn, Neil.

On her birthday, Kajal Aggarwal revealed her baby boy's face for the first time by sharing an adorable pic. In the pic, Kajal is seen holding Neil in her hands and kissing.Previously, although Kajal shared pictures of Neil, this is the first time she shared a full picture showing his face.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu had embraced parenthood on April 19, 2022. It was on April 20, 2022, Gautam had shared a picture postcard on his social media and revealed the name of their newborn baby.

Meanwhile, was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. The film, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari was released on 3rd March this year. Now, it remains to be seen what the star has in store for us next.