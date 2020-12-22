Kajal Aggarwal goes on a romantic dinner date with husband Gautam Kitchlu; See PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram space and shared a photo while revealing that she was on a romantic dinner date with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with her husband Gautam Kitchlu while revealing that they both were on a romantic dinner date. In the photo, Kajal was seen in a pastel coloured top, while Gautam was seen in a black tee. This comes after her series of photos from her honeymoon in Maldives. Well, it goes without saying that all eyes are on the couple as they both are actively sharing their whereabouts on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in a simple and elegant wedding with close friends and family on October 30. Photos and videos of the couple from the wedding and Haldi ceremony were shared widely on social media platforms. In September, Kajal announced her engagement with the Mumbai-based businessman. She also made the headlines when she flaunted her huge engagement ring on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal recently joined the sets of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. She was accompanied by Gautam and they were both welcomed by the megastar with garland. Directed by Koratala Siva, the social drama also has Ram Charan in an extended cameo role. Kajal also has in her kitty a Kollywood film titled Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 also stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth. She will be sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the upcoming film titled Hey Sinamika.

Credits :Instagram

