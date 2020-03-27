Kajal Aggarwal & her father set major family goals as they do an indoor cardio workout during lockdown; VIDEO

Kajal Aggarwal has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen doing her cardio workout indoors along with father Vinay Aggarwal. Check out the video.

The Coronavirus crisis has compelled every one of us to stay confined at our homes thereby resorting to social distancing. However, on the positive front, this has given people sufficient opportunity to spend time with their near and dear ones. Mosagallu actress Kajal Aggarwal has also been spending quality time with her family members amid the lockdown period. She has been frequently active on social media too which is currently the best way to carry out any kind of communication.

Of late, the Mumbai Saga actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen indulging in an indoor cardio workout along with her father Vinay Aggarwal. The father-daughter duo is seen walking from one room to another and then giving a high-five to each other every time they meet in the corridor. Clad in black athleisure, Kajal seems to be in a super chirpy mood as she continues her workout indoors.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s post below:

On the professional front, the actress will be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in Mosagallu. She is a part of the much-awaited movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Kajal will be venturing into Bollywood again with the gangster drama Mumbai Saga featuring an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and others. She will be seen in Paris Paris which is a remake of the 2014 starrer Queen.

