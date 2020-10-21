Kajal Aggarwal with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu ready to move into their new house; Actress shares glimpse of it

Ahead of the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a glimpse of her moving to a new house with Gautam.

Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 and the preparations are in full swing. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai and the wedding will be attended only by their immediate family members. Meanwhile, the couple is busy setting up their new house in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, Kajal recently shared a glimpse of her moving to a new house with Gautam. One can see in the photo below, Gautam helping his ladylove to move stuff to their new apartment. She wrote on her Instagram story, "Also spot the Mr." Well, we can't wait to see Kajal as a bride and reportedly, the actress' BFF Bellamkonda Sreenivas Sai will attend the wedding. The actor is expected to travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai only for Kajal's wedding.

Meanwhile, confirming her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, the actress wrote in her statement, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's latest Instagram story below:

Kajal had never spoken about Gautam or being in a relationship in the past. However, during a chat show last year, Kajal did confirm that she is getting married in 2020.

When host Lakshmi Manchu had asked her about the qualities she would want in her husband, Kajal Aggarwal said, "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."

