Kajal Aggarwal on her Madame Tussauds Wax Statue: It's been 15 years of tremendous hard work, sweat and blood

Kajal Aggarwal becomes the first South Indian female actor to get her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds and the stunner is super proud about her achievements. At the event, Kajal expressed her happiness over the same.

South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is currently happiest as she unveiled her Madame Tussauds Singapore wax statue today, February 2, 2020. She becomes the first South Indian female actor to get the wax statue and the stunner is super proud about her achievements. At the event, Kajal expressed her happiness over the same. She said, "It's been 15 years of tremendous hard work and sweat, blood...a lot of sacrifices, giving up a lot of private time but I think every minute is worth it...It was quite a surreal, goosebumps moment when I saw myself..."

The Indian 2 actress also praised the technicians who left no stone unturned to get best out of her wax statue. “They have made a statue I am really proud of. The technicians are wonderful, the number of hours, the labour they put in is just amazing,” she said at the launch event. Kajal Aggarwal unveiled the wax statue with her parents and sister Nisha Aggarwal. Also, fans of the actress got a chance to pose and clicked selfies with the wax figurine. Check out the photos below.

Those were words of wisdom from somebody who's actually worked very hard 15 YEARS of tremendous hardwork @MsKajalAggarwal PROUD of U

You deserve each and every bit of happiness & Success

We Love U KAJAL #KajalMadameTussauds PROUD Fans pic.twitter.com/f5s2Fx8JmI — The Kajal FC (@TheKajalFC) February 5, 2020

Kajal's sister Nisha is super proud and could not wait from congratulating the stunner. Sharing a picture on Instagram from the launch of wax statue, Nisha penned a beautiful note, "Kajal, I am short of words to express how I feel right now. My heart is filled with pride and I am beaming with glory and so many emotions. I am ecstatic more because I know all the hard work and sacrifices it’s taken over the years for you to get here. This achievement is massive - you are now etched in time for generations to see. Congratulations my love!"

