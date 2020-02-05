Kajal Aggarwal on her Madame Tussauds Wax Statue: It's been 15 years of tremendous hard work, sweat and blood
South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is currently happiest as she unveiled her Madame Tussauds Singapore wax statue today, February 2, 2020. She becomes the first South Indian female actor to get the wax statue and the stunner is super proud about her achievements. At the event, Kajal expressed her happiness over the same. She said, "It's been 15 years of tremendous hard work and sweat, blood...a lot of sacrifices, giving up a lot of private time but I think every minute is worth it...It was quite a surreal, goosebumps moment when I saw myself..."
Kajal's sister Nisha is super proud and could not wait from congratulating the stunner. Sharing a picture on Instagram from the launch of wax statue, Nisha penned a beautiful note, "Kajal, I am short of words to express how I feel right now. My heart is filled with pride and I am beaming with glory and so many emotions. I am ecstatic more because I know all the hard work and sacrifices it’s taken over the years for you to get here. This achievement is massive - you are now etched in time for generations to see. Congratulations my love!"
