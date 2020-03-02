Kajal Aggarwal: Here is a list of 2020 movies of the Ranarangam actress to look forward to

Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting lineup of movies this year which are sure to excite all her fans. Let us now have a look at the list of 2020 releases that the actress is looking forward to.

The beautiful actress Kajal Aggarwal has been able to make a mark both in the South film industry as well as in Bollywood. The stunning beauty enjoys a massive fan following all over the country courtesy her acting prowess in movies and of course, utter beauty. Kajal is currently having a good run in her career and had a stellar 2019. Now the Ranarangam actress is looking forward to a few more interesting projects this year much to the excitement of her fans. Let us have a look at the upcoming movies of Kajal Aggarwal which are scheduled to be released in 2020.

Here is a list of Kajal Aggarwal's movies that will be released this year:

Mosagallu

If there is one movie that has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media, it is Mosagallu. It will feature Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The much-anticipated movie is basically about the biggest IT scam which had rocked the entire world. The first look of Vishnu Manchu as Arjun from the movie has already been unveiled. A few days back, Kajal's first look from the movie has also been revealed on social media. She portrays the role of a girl named Anu in the movie.

Mumbai Saga

Kajal Aggarwal will venture into Bollywood again with the action-crime drama titled Mumbai Saga. She will be portraying the role of a girl named Jamuna in the movie. The movie features an ensemble cast which includes John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Gulshan Grover and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Indian 2

It won’t be wrong to call Indian 2 as one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Kajal Aggarwal will be playing one of the leading ladies in the action thriller along with Rakul Preet Singh. The movie features Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. Its release date has not been unveiled yet. The movie has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and is directed by S. Shankar.

