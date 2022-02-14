Kajal Aggarwal holds a baby in arms & shows to be a beautiful future mom as she spends Valentines Day with fam

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and gave glimpses of her Valentine's Day celebrations. She is spending the day of love with her family and has also enjoyed a lavish brunch. The actress, who is pregnant, shared a pic of holding a baby in her arms and it shows what a beautiful mom she is going to be.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of her holding her niece in arms with her father beside assembling desserts. The actress can be seen looking beautiful in a black and white dress as she flaunts her big and bright smile. Kajal is going to be an absolutely beautiful mother and this pic is proof of it. Also, fans can't wait for the big news after this adorable pic, which stole their hearts.

For unversed, Kajal Aggarwal, who is married to Gautam Kitchlu, is expecting their first child. Off late, as she vacationed in Dubai, she shared a series of pics flaunting her baby and pregnancy glow. Although Kajal looked beautiful as always in the pics, she faced severe body shaming. Reacting to that, she penned a long note slamming the body shammers and said that there is no need to make her uncomfortable during this time.

While Kajal Aggarwal is on a break from professional life right now, she has a lineup of films waiting for release. First, the Telugu film Acharya co-starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde along with Kajal is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2022. The film has been postponed indefinitely many times due to COVID-19. The actress has another promising film titled Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Hey Sinamika will be out in theatres on 3 March.

