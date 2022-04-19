Kajal Aggarwal & husband Gautam Kitchlu embrace parenthood, blessed with a baby boy

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have become parents. The couple is blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022. The actress is yet to make an official announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting for the pic of their baby, but it is to be awaited and watched if they want to keep their child away from the limelight or not.

