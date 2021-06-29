Kajal Aggarwal 'imperfectly perfect’ date on a rainy day with Gautam Kitchlu is all things romantic

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu spend the monsoon by taking a long drive, enjoying a cup of tea and listening to 90s songs. Gautam shares a glimpse of their perfect date on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress in South Indian cinema, tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before the wedding. The beautiful couple often treats their fans and followers with adorable pictures on social media by giving us cute couple goals.

On Sunday, the couple decided to go on an impromptu long drive, thanks to Mumbai rains and amazing weather. Gautam even shared a selfie they took in the car during their impromptu date on a rainy day. Sharing the lovely photo on Instagram, Gautam wrote, "The Best Things In Life Are Unplanned! Thanks to the Mumbai rains, we decided to go on an impromptu drive today It's said that not all beautiful paths can be discovered without getting lost. And if you truly want to get lost Google Maps sometimes takes you there! We got lost.”

Gautam also added that they pulled over and had a quick cup of coffee whilst listening to their favourite songs on the radio. “I guess this chapter could be called #imperfectlyperfect,” he added. Doesn't that sound like such a romantic date? Take a look at the photo:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Koratala Siva’s Acharya. She will be playing the lead role opposite Chiranjeevi. Kajal is roped in as the leading lady opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna for a new venture helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Kajal also has Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Paris Paris.

Credits :Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

