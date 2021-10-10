Kajal Aggarwal introduces new member of her family; Says can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds

Kajal Aggarwal has welcomed a new member to her family and her latest post on Instagram is sure to bring a smile on your face. Kajal took to social media to announce a new addition in her and Gautam Kitchlu's life. Well, the Acharya actress has adopted a pup named Mia and revealed how she has brought immense love and joy in her life.

Sharing a cute photo of her with Mia, Kajal wrote, "Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia ! Everyone who knows me, knows that I’ve had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. @kitchlug on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compassion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for us."

We bet you will be in all awe of the cuteness of her pet Mia.

Take a look: